Boost Payment Solutions
    • Over

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Website
    2009
    Oprichtingsjaar
    71
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

