Bedrijvengids
BlackSky
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over BlackSky dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Speed combined with actionable insights can change everything. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, can give you deep awareness from our satellite constellation, a comprehensive collection of sensors, signals, and other critical data feeds. If situational awareness is essential for you, BlackSky can observe and detect and then help you understand and predict change.Our customers rely on BlackSky because they need to be the first to know. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, combines millions of data elements daily from our earth observation constellation, partner satellites, IoT, hyper-local platforms, and third-party sources. BlackSky can deliver the advantage that others can’t. When you need to make rapid, informed strategic decisions, BlackSky can make it possible.

    http://www.blacksky.com
    Website
    2015
    Oprichtingsjaar
    150
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor BlackSky

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Apple
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen