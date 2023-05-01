Bedrijvengids
Blackline Safety
Top Inzichten
    • Over

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Website
    2004
    Oprichtingsjaar
    481
    Aantal Werknemers
    $50M-$100M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Andere Bronnen