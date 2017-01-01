Bedrijvengids
Blackbird Health
    Blackbird Health provides comprehensive virtual and in-person mental health care for children and young adults across Pennsylvania and Virginia. Our whole-child diagnostic approach uncovers the full story behind each patient's challenges, delivering precise treatment plans that address both symptoms and root causes. Through thorough developmental evaluations, personalized provider matching, and ongoing family collaboration, we help young people overcome mental health obstacles and thrive. Expanding to new markets in 2025.

    https://blackbirdhealth.com
    Website
    2015
    Oprichtingsjaar
    101
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

