Blackbaud Salarissen

Blackbaud's salaris varieert van $41,650 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Klantenservice aan de onderkant tot $223,875 voor een Human Resources aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Blackbaud. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $98.1K
Project Manager
Median $106K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Business Analist
$81.3K
Business Development
$62.3K
Klantenservice
$41.7K
Human Resources
$224K
Product Designer
$101K
Sales
$95.7K
Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.4%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Blackbaud zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.4% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.40% jaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Blackbaud is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $223,875. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Blackbaud is $100,500.

Andere Bronnen