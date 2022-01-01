Bedrijvengids
Birlasoft
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

Birlasoft Salarissen

Birlasoft's salaris varieert van $1,438 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Human Resources aan de onderkant tot $165,825 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Birlasoft. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Software Engineer
Median $7K
Solution Architect
Median $160K
Business Analist
$20.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Data Scientist
$15.1K
Human Resources
$1.4K
Management Consultant
$15.4K
Product Designer
$11.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$160K
Technisch Programma Manager
$166K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Birlasoft is Technisch Programma Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $165,825. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Birlasoft is $15,374.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Birlasoft

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • ACS Solutions
  • YASH Technologies
  • Nagarro
  • DDN
  • InfoVision
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen