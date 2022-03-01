Bedrijvengids
BharatPe
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

BharatPe Salarissen

BharatPe's salaris varieert van $27,528 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $136,774 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van BharatPe. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Software Engineer
Median $27.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $50K
Product Designer
$85.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Project Manager
$46.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Solution Architect
$94.4K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá BharatPe er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $136,774. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá BharatPe er $67,730.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor BharatPe

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Cashfree
  • Navi
  • AlphaGrep Securities
  • Slice
  • Rupeek
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen