Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Berkeley Research Group bedraagt in totaal $185K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Berkeley Research Group's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/21/2025

Mediaan Pakket
Totaal per jaar
$185K
Niveau
2
Basissalaris
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Berkeley Research Group?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Berkeley Research Group in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $235,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Berkeley Research Group voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $185,000.

Andere Bronnen