Benefitfocus Salarissen

Het salarisbereik van Benefitfocus varieert van $47,760 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) aan de onderkant tot $135,675 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Benefitfocus. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $87K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$47.8K
Projectmanager
$83.3K

Technisch Programma Manager
$136K
Veelgestelde vragen

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Benefitfocus is Technisch Programma Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $135,675. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Benefitfocus is $85,150.

