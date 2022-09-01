Bedrijvengids
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Salarissen

Bending Spoons's salaris varieert van $55,272 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Marketing in Italy aan de onderkant tot $154,372 voor een Data Scientist in United States aan de bovenkant.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analist
$71.3K
Data Analist
$65.6K

Data Scientist
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Product Manager
$59.7K
Recruiter
$86K
Veelgestelde vragen

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Bending Spoons er Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $154,372. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bending Spoons er $71,324.

