Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Benchling varieert van $198K per year voor L1 tot $483K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $315K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Benchling's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Benchling zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
