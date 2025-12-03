Bedrijvengids
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in Canada bij Bench Accounting bedraagt in totaal CA$106K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Bench Accounting's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Totaal per jaar
$76.5K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Bench Accounting?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bijdragen

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Bench Accounting in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$125,065. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Bench Accounting voor de Product Designer functie in Canada is CA$105,826.

Andere Bronnen

