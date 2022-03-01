Bedrijvenoverzicht
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Salarissen

Het salarisbereik van Bench Accounting varieert van $56,060 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Verkoop aan de onderkant tot $199,826 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Bench Accounting. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $102K

Full-Stack software-ingenieur

Product Designer
Median $76.5K
Klantenservice
$57.3K

Productmanager
Median $75K
Verkoop
$56.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$200K
Veelgestelde vragen

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Bench Accounting is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $199,826. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Bench Accounting is $75,747.

Overige bronnen