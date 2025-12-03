Bedrijvengids
Belvedere Trading
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

Belvedere Trading Data Scientist Salarissen

Het mediane Data Scientist vergoedinspakket in United States bij Belvedere Trading bedraagt in totaal $240K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Belvedere Trading's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Belvedere Trading
Quantitative Researcher
Chicago, IL
Totaal per jaar
$240K
Niveau
L2
Basissalaris
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$90K
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
3 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Belvedere Trading?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Bijdragen

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Belvedere Trading in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $360,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Belvedere Trading voor de Data Scientist functie in United States is $240,000.

Andere Bronnen

