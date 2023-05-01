Bedrijvengids
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Salarissen

Behaviour Interactive's salaris varieert van $61,772 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $122,794 voor een Product Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Behaviour Interactive. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $61.8K

Video Game Software Engineer

Data Analist
$62.5K
Product Manager
$123K

Recruiter
$84.6K
Veelgestelde vragen

