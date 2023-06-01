Bedrijvengids
Bbot
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Bbot dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Bbot is a contactless order and pay solution for the hospitality industry that helps restaurants increase revenue and reduce staffing costs without compromising on hospitality.

    https://bbot.menu
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Bbot

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen