Bedrijvengids
Banyan Technology
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Banyan Technology dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Website
    2001
    Oprichtingsjaar
    55
    Aantal Werknemers
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Banyan Technology

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen