Banking Circle
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Banking Circle Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Denmark bij Banking Circle bedraagt in totaal DKK 566K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Banking Circle's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/24/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Banking Circle
Frontend Software Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
Totaal per jaar
DKK 566K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
DKK 566K
Stock (/yr)
DKK 0
Bonus
DKK 0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
2 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Banking Circle?

DKK 1.06M

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Banking Circle in Denmark ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van DKK 963,619. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Banking Circle voor de Software Engineer functie in Denmark is DKK 566,448.

