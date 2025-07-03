Bedrijvengids
Bank of England Salarissen

Bank of England's salaris varieert van $40,775 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Administratief Assistent aan de onderkant tot $196,213 voor een Solution Architect aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Bank of England. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/17/2025

Data Scientist
Median $72K
Financieel Analist
Median $67.5K
Software Engineer
Median $42.6K

Administratief Assistent
$40.8K
Business Analist
$89.1K
Business Development
$50.3K
Data Analist
$67.8K
Investment Banker
$52.7K
Solution Architect
$196K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Bank of England is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $196,213. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Bank of England is $67,468.

Andere Bronnen