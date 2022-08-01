Bedrijvengids
AXS
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over AXS dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    AXS connects fans with the artists and teams they love. Each year we sell millions of tickets to thousands of incredible events – from concerts and festivals to sports and theater – at some of the most iconic venues in the world. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve consistently pushed the industry forward and improved experiences for fans, making it easier than ever to discover events, find the perfect seats, and enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, and we continue to lead the evolution of our industry today.

    http://www.axs.com/careers
    Website
    2010
    Oprichtingsjaar
    70
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor AXS

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen