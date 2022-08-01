Bedrijvengids
Avid Technology Professionals
Avid Technology Professionals Salarissen

Avid Technology Professionals's salaris varieert van $81,594 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $125,625 voor een Project Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Avid Technology Professionals. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/27/2025

$160K

Marketing Operations
$107K
Project Manager
$126K
Software Engineer
$81.6K

Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Avid Technology Professionals is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $125,625. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Avid Technology Professionals is $107,485.

Andere Bronnen