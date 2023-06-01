Bedrijvenoverzicht
Avicanna
    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Website
    2016
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    # werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Overige bronnen