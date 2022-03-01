AVEVA Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
AVEVA's salaris varieert van $26,427 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Sales in India aan de onderkant tot $209,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van AVEVA. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $209K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
Median $111K

Marketing
Median $120K
Customer Service
$147K
Data Scientist
$99.5K
Financieel Analist
$102K
Product Designer
$100K
Product Manager
$128K
Programma Manager
$67.2K
Project Manager
$92.2K
Sales
$26.4K
Solution Architect
$113K
Technisch Programma Manager
$148K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij AVEVA is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $209,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij AVEVA is $111,000.

