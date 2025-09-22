Bedrijvengids
Aurora
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Aurora Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Aurora varieert van $180K per year voor P4 tot $571K per year voor P8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $253K. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P4
Software Engineer I(Instapniveau)
$180K
$145K
$21.2K
$14.7K
P5
Software Engineer II
$222K
$164K
$42.3K
$15.3K
P6
Senior Software Engineer
$314K
$208K
$88.5K
$18K
P7
Staff Software Engineer
$379K
$226K
$124K
$28.6K
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Aurora in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $570,784. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Aurora voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $244,000.

Andere Bronnen