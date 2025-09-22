Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Aurora varieert van $180K per year voor P4 tot $571K per year voor P8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $253K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Aurora's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P4
$180K
$145K
$21.2K
$14.7K
P5
$222K
$164K
$42.3K
$15.3K
P6
$314K
$208K
$88.5K
$18K
P7
$379K
$226K
$124K
$28.6K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
