Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij Aurora bedraagt $170K per year voor P6. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Aurora's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding

$150K - $178K
United States
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
$139K$150K$178K$190K
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P4
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
Senior Product Designer
$170K
$150K
$12.5K
$7.5K
P7
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 3 Meer Niveaus
$160K

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Aurora in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $189,750. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Aurora voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $138,600.

Andere Bronnen