Mechanisch Ingenieur vergoeding in United States bij Aurora varieert van $250K per year voor P6 tot $305K per year voor P7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $244K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Aurora's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
$250K
$192K
$33.6K
$25K
P7
$305K
$215K
$36.5K
$53.5K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Aurora zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
