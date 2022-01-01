Asurion Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Asurion's salaris varieert van $44,100 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Information Technologist (IT) aan de onderkant tot $230,000 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Asurion. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Product Manager
Median $145K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Business Analist
Median $93K
Product Designer
Median $123K
Accountant
$57.1K
Business Operations Manager
$94.9K
Customer Service
$52.8K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Financieel Analist
$69.3K
Human Resources
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Legal
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Product Design Manager
$185K
Programma Manager
$156K
Sales
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$72.6K
UX Researcher
$139K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Asurion is Software Engineering Manager met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $230,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Asurion is $123,333.

