Technisch Schrijver vergoeding in United States bij Apple bedraagt $252K per year voor ICT4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $200K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Apple's totale vergoedinspakketten.
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT4
$252K
$155K
$83.3K
$14K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Apple zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
Bij Apple zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)