Apple Reliability Engineer Salarissen

Reliability Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Apple bedraagt $166K per year voor ICT3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $148K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Apple's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/28/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$166K
$125K
$26K
$15K
ICT4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Beloning Toevoegen
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Salaris Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Apple zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Apple zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Reliability Engineer bij Apple in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $201,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Apple voor de Reliability Engineer functie in United States is $148,000.

