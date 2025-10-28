Werktuigbouwkundige vergoeding in United States bij Apple varieert van $176K per year voor ICT2 tot $577K per year voor ICT6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $216K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Apple's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ICT2
$176K
$138K
$27.6K
$10K
ICT3
$221K
$160K
$46.2K
$15.3K
ICT4
$339K
$193K
$123K
$22.8K
ICT5
$446K
$233K
$178K
$36.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Apple zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (12.50% halfjaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
