Appian
  Salarissen
  Sales

  Account Executive

Appian Account Executive Salarissen

Het mediane Account Executive vergoedinspakket in United States bij Appian bedraagt in totaal $338K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Appian's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/11/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Appian
Account Executive
Dallas, TX
Totaal per jaar
$150K
Niveau
Account Executive
Basissalaris
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
13 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Appian?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Appian zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Account Executive bij Appian in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Appian voor de Account Executive functie in United States is $150,000.

