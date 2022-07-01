Apex Fintech Solutions Salarissen

Bedrijvenoverzicht
Het salarisbereik van Apex Fintech Solutions varieert van $47,264 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) aan de onderkant tot $200,000 voor een Productmanager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Apex Fintech Solutions. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Backend software-ingenieur

Productmanager
Median $200K
Business Analist
$90K

Data Wetenschapper
$111K
Personeelszaken
$163K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$47.3K
Programmamanager
$80.4K
Verkoop
$163K
Veelgestelde vragen

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Apex Fintech Solutions is Productmanager met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $200,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Apex Fintech Solutions is $121,275.

Overige bronnen