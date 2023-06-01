Bedrijvenoverzicht
AnyRoad
    AnyRoad is a platform that helps global brands measure, scale, and implement experiential marketing campaigns. It provides data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and understand brand associations. AnyRoad's software integrates into various systems to build a model of how experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and revenue. Companies like Anheuser-Busch, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco use AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing.

    http://www.anyroad.com
    Website
    2014
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Overige bronnen