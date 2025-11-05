Bedrijvengids
Ansys
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Greater Delhi Area

Ansys Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Delhi Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Delhi Area bij Ansys bedraagt ₹3.9M per year voor P4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Delhi Area bedraagt in totaal ₹2.28M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.9M
₹3.03M
₹674K
₹202K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

33%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)



Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Ansys in Greater Delhi Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹5,736,655. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ansys voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater Delhi Area is ₹2,587,002.

