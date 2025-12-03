Recruiter vergoeding in United States bij Ansys bedraagt $99K per year voor P2. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025
Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
33%
JR 3
Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.