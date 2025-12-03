Bedrijvengids
Ansys
  • Salarissen
  • Recruiter

  • Alle Recruiter Salarissen

Ansys Recruiter Salarissen

Recruiter vergoeding in United States bij Ansys bedraagt $99K per year voor P2. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding

$100K - $114K
United States
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
Gebruikelijk Bereik
Mogelijk Bereik
Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

33%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Recruiter bij Ansys in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $127,440. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ansys voor de Recruiter functie in United States is $87,480.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Ansys

Andere Bronnen

