Werktuigbouwkundige vergoeding in United States bij Ansys varieert van $111K per year voor P2 tot $284K per year voor P5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $165K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
33%
JR 3
Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
