Ansys
  • Salarissen
  • Hardware Engineer

  • Alle Hardware Engineer Salarissen

Ansys Hardware Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Hardware Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Ansys bedraagt in totaal $209K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Ansys
Lead Application Engineer
San Jose, CA
Totaal per jaar
$209K
Niveau
hidden
Basissalaris
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$19K
Jaren bij bedrijf
2-4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
11+ Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Ansys?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

33%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Hardware Engineer bij Ansys in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $219,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ansys voor de Hardware Engineer functie in United States is $180,000.

Andere Bronnen

