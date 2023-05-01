Bedrijvengids
American Addiction Centers
    American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment in the US, offering a holistic approach to addiction treatment by addressing each client as a whole person. They use evidence-based treatment approaches to help individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. They also own and operate Addiction Labs, a laboratory tailored to meet the unique testing and monitoring challenges often faced in addiction treatment. They are constantly expanding their treatment services and are looking for talented professionals to join their team.

    https://americanaddictioncenters.org
    2012
    3,001
    $1B-$10B
