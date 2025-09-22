Bedrijvengids
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Alloy bedraagt in totaal $170K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Alloy's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Alloy
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$170K
Niveau
L2
Basissalaris
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Alloy?

$160K

Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Alloy zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Alloy in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $225,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Alloy voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $168,009.

