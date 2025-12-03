Het mediane Software Engineering Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Alarm.com bedraagt in totaal $220K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Alarm.com's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
0%
JR 1
40%
JR 2
0%
JR 3
40%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:
0% vest in het 1st-JR (NaN% per periode)
40% vest in het 2nd-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)
0% vest in het 3rd-JR (NaN% per periode)
40% vest in het 4th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)
20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.