Alarm.com
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Alarm.com Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Alarm.com varieert van $114K per year voor Software Engineer I tot $179K per year voor Senior Software Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $148K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Alarm.com's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Instapniveau)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

0%

JR 1

40%

JR 2

0%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 0% vest in het 1st-JR (NaN% per periode)

  • 40% vest in het 2nd-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

  • 0% vest in het 3rd-JR (NaN% per periode)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Alarm.com in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $222,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Alarm.com voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $145,000.

