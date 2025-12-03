Bedrijvengids

Alarm.com Hardware Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Hardware Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Alarm.com bedraagt in totaal $151K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Alarm.com's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Alarm.com
Device Engineer
West McLean, VA
Totaal per jaar
$151K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$5K
Jaren bij bedrijf
6 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

20%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

20%

JR 3

20%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 20% vest in het 1st-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 3rd-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 4th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)

0%

JR 1

40%

JR 2

0%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

20%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Alarm.com zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 0% vest in het 1st-JR (NaN% per periode)

  • 40% vest in het 2nd-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

  • 0% vest in het 3rd-JR (NaN% per periode)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 5th-JR (20.00% jaarlijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Hardware Engineer bij Alarm.com in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $227,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Alarm.com voor de Hardware Engineer functie in United States is $161,000.

Andere Bronnen

