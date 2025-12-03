Bedrijvengids
Alan
Alan Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in France bij Alan bedraagt in totaal €83.8K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Alan's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Alan
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Totaal per jaar
$96.4K
Niveau
D
Basissalaris
$84.7K
Stock (/yr)
$11.8K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Alan?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Alan zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Alan in France ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €132,081. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Alan voor de Software Engineer functie in France is €77,416.

