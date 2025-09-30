Bedrijvengids
AIG
AIG Software Engineer Salarissen in New York City Area

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bij AIG bedraagt in totaal $135K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor AIG's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Mediaan Pakket
AIG
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$135K
Niveau
L1
Basissalaris
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$12.3K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij AIG?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij AIG in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $315,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij AIG voor de Software Engineer functie in New York City Area is $170,000.

