Affirm
  • Salarissen
  • Technisch Programma Manager

  • Alle Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

Affirm Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Technisch Programma Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Affirm bedraagt in totaal $300K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Affirm's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/1/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Totaal per jaar
$300K
Niveau
L6
Basissalaris
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Affirm?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

50%

JR 1

50%

JR 2

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:

  • 50% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)

  • 50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Technisch Programma Manager bij Affirm in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $475,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Affirm voor de Technisch Programma Manager functie in United States is $325,000.

