Bedrijvengids
ADP
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

ADP Product Designer Salarissen

Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij ADP varieert van $127K per year voor Senior Product Designer tot $229K per year voor Lead Product Designer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $130K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ADP's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ADP zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (Infinity% per periode)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij ADP in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $237,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ADP voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $144,500.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor ADP

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.