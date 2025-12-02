Bedrijvengids
ADP
  • Salarissen
  • Legal

  • Alle Legal Salarissen

ADP Legal Salarissen

Het mediane Legal vergoedinspakket in United States bij ADP bedraagt in totaal $141K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ADP's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
ADP
Contracts Manager
Roseland, NJ
Totaal per jaar
$141K
Niveau
L8
Basissalaris
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Jaren bij bedrijf
4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ADP?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ADP zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.30% jaarlijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (Infinity% per periode)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Legal bij ADP in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $383,340. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ADP voor de Legal functie in United States is $123,000.

