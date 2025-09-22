Bedrijvengids
Activision Blizzard
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Activision Blizzard Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Activision Blizzard bedraagt in totaal $152K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Activision Blizzard's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Activision Blizzard
Software Engineer
Santa Monica, CA
Totaal per jaar
$152K
Niveau
Senior
Basissalaris
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.5K
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Activision Blizzard?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Activision Blizzard zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Activision Blizzard in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $255,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Activision Blizzard voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $155,000.

Andere Bronnen