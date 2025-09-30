Bedrijvengids
ABB
  • Greater Stockholm

ABB Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Stockholm

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Stockholm bij ABB bedraagt SEK 502K per year voor Associate Software Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Stockholm bedraagt in totaal SEK 502K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ABB's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Instapniveau)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ABB?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij ABB in Greater Stockholm ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van SEK 699,624. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ABB voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater Stockholm is SEK 501,808.

