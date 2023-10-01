Bedrijvengids
6point6
6point6 Salarissen

6point6's salaris varieert van $69,000 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $170,439 voor een Software Engineering Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van 6point6. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69K
Data Scientist
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$170K

Solution Architect
$133K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij 6point6 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,439. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij 6point6 is $136,993.

